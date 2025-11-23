Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 29.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $463.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $455.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $356.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of LPL Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total transaction of $507,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,959,260.20. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,336,675. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $344.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.83 and a 12 month high of $403.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.71. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.35%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

