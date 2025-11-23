3,092 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Acquired by Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Postrock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 210,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,108,836.48. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $9,023,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 704,153 shares in the company, valued at $54,431,026.90. This represents a 14.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,017,988 shares of company stock worth $79,085,621 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. CICC Research lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $76.10 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

