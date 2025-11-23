Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN is J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 5.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $57,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 197,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 93.4% during the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 106,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,483,000 after buying an additional 51,255 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.50.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $331.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $339.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 400 shares in the company, valued at $135,956. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 500 shares of company stock worth $174,389 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.