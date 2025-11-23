Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.3% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $5,293,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 190.8% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.1% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $374.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $238.73 and a 52 week high of $403.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

