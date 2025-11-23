Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,893 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,695,000 after acquiring an additional 503,895 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,444,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,227 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 121,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,542 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Pfizer by 8.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,291,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,312,000 after purchasing an additional 99,031 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 186.9% during the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 537,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $142.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

