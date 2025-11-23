Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Sells 3,038 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 64.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 886.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,677.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.86.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $104.58.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

