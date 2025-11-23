NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Purchased by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.0% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Melius Research raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. This represents a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,168 shares of company stock worth $13,917,670. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.27. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

