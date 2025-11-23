Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,719 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 26,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

