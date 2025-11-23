Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $11.52 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 348,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,515,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $27.74 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 79.31%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

