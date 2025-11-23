4,539 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 223.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $393.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.39. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $427.81.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.34. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.33%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.700-19.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Valmont Industries news, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total value of $154,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,214.48. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

