Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Phillips 66 worth $94,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 89,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,388,398. This trade represents a 25.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,986 shares of company stock worth $8,955,291. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.4%

PSX opened at $133.78 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $143.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

