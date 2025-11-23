Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Transdigm Group worth $154,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP now owns 12,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 181,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,252,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Lisman acquired 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,339.14 per share, with a total value of $2,616,679.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,679.56. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 7,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,361.57, for a total value of $9,791,049.87. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,107,688.06. This represents a 46.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,629 shares of company stock valued at $44,369,174 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $1,348.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,302.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,399.36. The company has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,183.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. Transdigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Transdigm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,576.29.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

