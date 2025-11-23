Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 71.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 115.4% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 56 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.3%

AMP stock opened at $447.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $475.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.14 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.22.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

