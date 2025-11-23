Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in MetLife by 105.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.88. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

