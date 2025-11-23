MAI Capital Management Acquires 3,152 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% in the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.3%

GILD stock opened at $126.64 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average is $113.65. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $6,590,411.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,596.60. The trade was a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $15,148,441. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.87.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

