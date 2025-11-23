Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Grows Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 67.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 9.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $19,607,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Up 1.0%

COR opened at $365.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.92 and a 12 month high of $369.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.66.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.64, for a total value of $1,868,397.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,105,113.44. This trade represents a 7.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $14,099,338 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

