Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $1,370,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,298,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,753,000 after purchasing an additional 271,481 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,721,000. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $807,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE WY opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WY. Zacks Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

