Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.1% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.4% in the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 113,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $257.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.23. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.55 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is -402.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. Argus upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

