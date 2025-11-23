AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Stock Holdings Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of AutoZone worth $129,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in AutoZone by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $2,860,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 60.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,400. This represents a 41.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. This trade represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,895.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,966.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,893.64. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,076.44 and a 52-week high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. AutoZone’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $51.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson set a $4,850.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AutoZone from $4,925.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,547.56.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

