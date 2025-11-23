Rhumbline Advisers Sells 71,420 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,420 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Vistra worth $123,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its position in Vistra by 132.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Vistra by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vistra Trading Down 3.2%
Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $168.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.88.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $9,456,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,772,476. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $10,183,556.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,137,265.25. This represents a 21.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 860,120 shares of company stock worth $171,817,820. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
