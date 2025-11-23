Rhumbline Advisers Sells 71,420 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,420 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Vistra worth $123,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its position in Vistra by 132.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Vistra by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $168.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.88.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $9,456,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,772,476. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $10,183,556.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,137,265.25. This represents a 21.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 860,120 shares of company stock worth $171,817,820. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.