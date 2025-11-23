Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Purchases 3,241 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 666,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,053,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,932,000 after purchasing an additional 405,740 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 528.9% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 39,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,973,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,525,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 274,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $503,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,739.12. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $2,430,637.44. Following the sale, the director owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,149.75. The trade was a 65.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 55,129 shares of company stock worth $4,809,916 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.59.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised Sempra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

