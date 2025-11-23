Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFSV. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 404.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 3.3%

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.