Legacy Financial Group Inc. Has $4.45 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $457.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $493.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.34 and its 200-day moving average is $440.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

