Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on December 11th

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a 3.1% increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Haverty Furniture Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

NYSE:HVT opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $194.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.12 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HVT. Wall Street Zen raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Research Report on HVT

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.