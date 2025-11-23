Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI is Forum Private Client Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 491,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,260 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $16,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optima Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 84,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,915,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 44,102 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 550,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 141,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $37.56.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

