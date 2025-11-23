Legacy Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 623,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $18,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolfstich Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,418.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolfstich Capital LLC now owns 9,505,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,036,000 after buying an additional 8,879,223 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,788,000 after acquiring an additional 367,993 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,838,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,365,000 after acquiring an additional 262,683 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,280,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,987,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,481,000 after acquiring an additional 146,941 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $32.39.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.