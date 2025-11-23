Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 41,662 AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in AvePoint by 136.1% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 163,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 93,994 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,908,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,163,000 after purchasing an additional 786,016 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.30 price target on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.03.

In other news, CFO James Caci sold 216,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $3,285,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 213,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,186.30. This trade represents a 50.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 2,068,966 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $31,468,972.86. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 15,220,668 shares in the company, valued at $231,506,360.28. This trade represents a 11.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,755,780 shares of company stock valued at $87,487,316. Corporate insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.55%.The business had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.72 million. AvePoint has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

