Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 243.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 410.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 89.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

