Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Takes Position in Root, Inc. $ROOT

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Root by 66.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,699,000 after acquiring an additional 271,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Root by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Root by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,708,000 after purchasing an additional 126,467 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Root in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,829,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Root by 5,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,266,000 after buying an additional 252,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.21. Root, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $181.14.

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.06 million. Root had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 3.80%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Root from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Root from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.80.

In related news, CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 10,861 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $965,325.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,020,642.24. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $516,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 274,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,609,041.24. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

