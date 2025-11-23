Legacy Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 731 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 15.4% during the second quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 370.6% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 403.0% during the second quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,820,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 145,665 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,974,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $328.24 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $340.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.