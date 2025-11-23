Legacy Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Avantis U.S. Quality ETF $AVUQ

Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Quality ETF (NASDAQ:AVUQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Separately, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,557,000.

Avantis U.S. Quality ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:AVUQ opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $167.59 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.26. Avantis U.S. Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.17.

Avantis U.S. Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

About Avantis U.S. Quality ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%.

?The Avantis U.S. Quality ETF (AVUQ) seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diverse group of U.S. companies across various market capitalizations, sectors, and industry groups. The fund emphasizes growth companies, aiming to provide investors with exposure to firms that exhibit strong growth potential.

