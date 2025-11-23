Legacy Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Avantis U.S. Quality ETF $AVUQ

Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Quality ETF (NASDAQ:AVUQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.
Separately, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,557,000.
Avantis U.S. Quality ETF Stock Up 0.9%
NASDAQ:AVUQ opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $167.59 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.26. Avantis U.S. Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.17.
Avantis U.S. Quality ETF Cuts Dividend
About Avantis U.S. Quality ETF
?The Avantis U.S. Quality ETF (AVUQ) seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diverse group of U.S. companies across various market capitalizations, sectors, and industry groups. The fund emphasizes growth companies, aiming to provide investors with exposure to firms that exhibit strong growth potential.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis U.S. Quality ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Red Cups or Red Flags: Starbucks’ Bet on a Holiday Recovery
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Quality ETF (NASDAQ:AVUQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.