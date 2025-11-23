Legacy Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,949 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $31,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,474,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,255,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 544,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 65,349 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $107.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.87. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.