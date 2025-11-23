Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 3,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.9% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 12.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total transaction of $29,162,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 940,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,157,653.55. This represents a 20.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total transaction of $1,555,287.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,685,535.50. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,444,514 shares of company stock valued at $178,333,882 over the last 90 days. 27.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Airbnb from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Airbnb Trading Up 2.4%

ABNB opened at $114.26 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.46.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

