11,060 Shares in Lennar Corporation $LEN Bought by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,060 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 179.8% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 190.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.75.

LEN opened at $123.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $180.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.14). Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

