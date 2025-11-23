Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires 33,767 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.7% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,539,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,954,000 after purchasing an additional 245,970 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 44.5% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 584,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,334,000 after acquiring an additional 83,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BABA stock opened at $153.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $365.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.71 and a 200-day moving average of $137.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $192.67.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

