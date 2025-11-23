Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Stock Price Up 2% – Time to Buy?

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 19,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 12,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sentage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Sentage Price Performance

About Sentage

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

