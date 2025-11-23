Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,504,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,085,000 after purchasing an additional 543,513 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,708,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,865,000 after buying an additional 444,648 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 91.4% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,956,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,025,000 after buying an additional 4,276,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,571,000 after buying an additional 122,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,737,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,315,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.38%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

