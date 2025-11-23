Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $1,954,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after buying an additional 3,189,111 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,703,248.36. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $538,133.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,039.68. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,692. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.8%

PG stock opened at $150.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $352.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $144.09 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

View Our Latest Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.