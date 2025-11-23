Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17) Shares Down 9.4% – Time to Sell?

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.48 and last traded at GBX 0.48. 1,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 19,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53.

Fair Oaks Income Trading Down 9.4%

The firm has a market cap of £1.97 million and a P/E ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.55.

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

