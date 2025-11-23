iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGI) Stock Price Down 0% – What’s Next?

iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.31 and last traded at $27.31. 256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of -0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 15.46% of iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), which targets USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

See Also

