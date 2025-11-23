Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Invests $989,000 in OppFi Inc. $OPFI

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in OppFi in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 393.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in OppFi by 56.7% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OPFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of OppFi in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research raised OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.
In other news, insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 9,030 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $101,226.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,566.09. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pamela D. Johnson sold 5,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $61,621.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,180.41. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,763 shares of company stock worth $185,042. 72.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of OppFi stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $794.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. OppFi had a return on equity of 55.59% and a net margin of 0.68%.The business had revenue of $155.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.42 million. OppFi has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
