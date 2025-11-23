Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $28.42. 10,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 29,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Trading Up 1.3%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.20 million, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (TMFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 index. The fund seeks to track an index of 100 US stocks selected based on fundamental criteria of company growth, profitability, and stability. Weighting of holdings are determined by a combination of capital efficiency score and market-cap.

