Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Shares Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.80 and last traded at GBX 7.80. 3,297,057 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 2,466,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.88.
Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Down 1.0%
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.93. The company has a market cap of £67.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29.
About Digital 9 Infrastructure
The proposal was approved by the shareholders on 25 March 2024 (99.89% of votes in favour).
As announced on 11 October 2024, InfraRed has been appointed as the Company’s investment manager and AIFM.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Digital 9 Infrastructure
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- Red Cups or Red Flags: Starbucks’ Bet on a Holiday Recovery
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.