Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Shares Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.80 and last traded at GBX 7.80. 3,297,057 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 2,466,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.88.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Down 1.0%

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.93. The company has a market cap of £67.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29.

Get Digital 9 Infrastructure alerts:

About Digital 9 Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

As announced on 29 January 2024, following the completion of a Strategic Review, the Board has determined that it would be in the best interests of shareholders as a whole to put forward a proposal for a managed wind-down of the Company.The proposal was approved by the shareholders on 25 March 2024 (99.89% of votes in favour).

As announced on 11 October 2024, InfraRed has been appointed as the Company’s investment manager and AIFM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.