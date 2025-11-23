Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Makes New $906,000 Investment in Bel Fuse Inc. $BELFB

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BELFB. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 147.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,936 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $279,229.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,849.37. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Berry sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $58,845.84. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,707.39. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,027 shares of company stock worth $435,034. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BELFB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bel Fuse from $130.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on Bel Fuse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $188.00 target price on Bel Fuse in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.20.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $140.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.86 and its 200 day moving average is $120.15. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.99 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

