Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Acquired by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $399.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $263.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

