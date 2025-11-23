Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR Shares Purchased by Forum Private Client Group LLC

Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,997,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after purchasing an additional 246,429 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 165,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the period. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $910,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGR opened at $26.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

