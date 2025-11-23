Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Sold by Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises 3.6% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,628,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,219,000 after purchasing an additional 344,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,138,000 after buying an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,634,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 152.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,414,000 after acquiring an additional 817,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE CMI opened at $472.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $484.84.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total value of $2,165,677.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,403.20. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total transaction of $6,170,352.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,864,384.12. This represents a 29.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 34,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,715,060 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Melius raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Cummins from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.93.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

