Forum Private Client Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMUB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,131,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,563,000 after acquiring an additional 753,069 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 179,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 42,343 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 338.5% in the first quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC now owns 120,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92,989 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

