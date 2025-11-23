Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RITM. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 19.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RITM has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Rithm Capital from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Insider Activity at Rithm Capital

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 301,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,317,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Zeiden sold 19,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $214,256.35. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.08%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

