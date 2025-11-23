Forum Private Client Group LLC Acquires 22,699 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 3.1% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after buying an additional 225,003 shares during the period. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,610,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,586,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 734,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,261,000 after acquiring an additional 28,257 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

